NSE alerts market entities against malacious software script

New Delhi: NSE on Thursday alerted market entities to guard against a 'malacious software script' that targets critical sectors like energy and finance to steal information from PCs and pass them on to adversaries outside the country.

Besides, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) asked market entities to take immediate steps to mitigate the threat.

Recently, a slew of dreaded ransomware attacks like WannaCry and Petya had impacted the computer systems worldwide.

The alert follows a communique from National Cyber Security Coordinator regarding a highly suspicious communication being observed on the internet in the country.

"An advanced software script (malware) is associated in such suspicious communication which is specifically targeting critical sectors which predominantly include energy and finance. The software infects devices to get foothold in the ICT networks/systems, steals information, passwords and pass over to the adversaries outside the country," NSE said in a circular.

According to the exchange, the software script has the capability to encrypt entire information on the computer system. In some cases, the data hosted or stored on the computer terminals may be lost permanently.

"The infected files reappear again and again. The software script connects to a malicious domain, the location of which keeps on changing in Germany and Russia," it added.

NSE has advised members to update their Windows software, check security solutions and ensure they have backup in place.

It also advised users to refrain from clicking on suspicious emails and regularly update the security patches on their PCs. Besides, antivirus updates need to be pushed to all end-users and servers.

The bourse advised organisations to "audit their ICT network and systems with respect to the upgrades and updates of anti-virus, operating system and other software and apply upgrades and updates immediately".

Last month, NSE had asked trading members to take urgent steps to safeguard their systems from Petya ransomware, which has impacted companies across the globe.

In May, the exchange issued a similar advisory about dreaded ransomware WannaCry that affected systems in over 100 countries.