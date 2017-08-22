close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ola, Google bring 'Outstation' cabs to Maps

Ride-hailing app Ola on Tuesday announced an inter-city travel partnership with Google that would help long-distance commuters discover Ola`s "Outstation" category on Google Maps.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 10:40
Ola, Google bring &#039;Outstation&#039; cabs to Maps

Bengaluru: Ride-hailing app Ola on Tuesday announced an inter-city travel partnership with Google that would help long-distance commuters discover Ola`s "Outstation" category on Google Maps.

The move enables bookings from 23 cities to over 215 one-way routes in the country.

In the coming weeks, the integration would be expanded to 500 routes.

"Google and Ola, have been joining forces time and again with a strategic goal in mind - enhancing customer experience and catering to a wide number...," said Vijay Ghadge, Vice President of Operations at Ola, in a statement.

"Ola Outstation has gained significant prominence in the past year since its launch and this association takes us a step further in making the category as reliable and convenient as intra-city commute," he added.

Once the destination is keyed in on Google Maps, the commuter can navigate to the transit tab and choose Ola as the commute option and he or she would be taken directly to the booking screen on the Ola app.

In October 2016, Ola integrated its intra-city cab travel options with Google Maps, enabling customers to discover cab options with estimated fares and the estimated time of arrival.

 

TAGS

OLAGoogleGoogle MapsOla Outstation cabsintra-city cab travel options

From Zee News

Bihar journalist murder case: CBI files charge sheet against RJD leader Shahabuddin
Bihar

Bihar journalist murder case: CBI files charge sheet agains...

Technology

Google makes 'Oreo' operating system tastier tha...

Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a powerful measure for women empowerment: PM Narendra Modi
India

Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a powerful measure fo...

India shares Trump&#039;s resolve on cross-border terrorism: Ministry of External Affairs
India

India shares Trump's resolve on cross-border terrorism...

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be &#039;important partner&#039;: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
World

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be 'important partner...

WhatsApp adds colours to &#039;Status&#039; feature
Apps

WhatsApp adds colours to 'Status' feature

WorldAsia

Taliban insists on fighting as US reveals Afghan strategy

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala
Tamil NaduIndia

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala

WorldAsia

Iraq must do more for Islamic State sex abuse victims: UN

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video