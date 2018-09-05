हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On Teachers' Day, Google Doodle honours the building blocks of life

Since 2015, Google has been celebrating the Teachers' Day with a doodle. This year has been no different.

Google dedicated the new doodle in the honour of educators on Wednesday, September 5, Teachers' Day 2018. 

The doodle shows a circling blue globe, with little circles all around denoting various aspects of education.

Since 1962, teachers' day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – he second President of India from 1962 to 1967. Dr Radhakrishnan believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country".

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the recipients of National Teachers' Awards and congratulated them for their efforts towards improving the quality of education in the country.

Schools across the country are celebrating the day with students and teachers.

