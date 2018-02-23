Oppo R15 leaked images show iPhone X like features. Check details here

New Delhi: The Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, which has been at the forefront of some pathbreaking technology for smartphones, like ultra-fast SuperVOOC charging and "5X Dual-Camera Zoom".

In the last few weeks, there were reports floating around in the web stating that Oppo was working on new smartphones allegedly dubbed as Oppo R13 and R13 Plus. The reports further stated that the upcoming smartphones would even be fueled by the unannounced Snapdragon 670 chipset. However, it looks like the Chinese handset maker will be changing the name of the device.

According to reports that are coming out now suggest that Oppo is naming the upcoming R series smartphones as Oppo R15 and R15 Plus. Well, this move comes as number 13 is considered a bad omen in many countries. Interestingly, just as we are hearing about the name change, several photos of the alleged Oppo R15 have also been leaked on the web.

The hands-on images of the new OPPO R15 have been leaked on Weibo by a tipster, and show an uncanny resemblance to the lauded apple iPhone X.

But as of now, we can't confirm the authenticity of the image. In any case, the image shows the device with a full-screen design with thin bezels all around. There is a small notch at the top much like the iPhone X and it houses the camera as well as the ear-piece. If we recall the Chinese manufacturer had filed a display patent with a full-screen design and a notch at the top last year.

At the back, there is a dual camera setup along with a flash. The antenna bands are placed on the top and bottom edges of the phone. There is a fingerprint scanner towards the centre at the rear. The volume rockers are on the left side and the power button is placed on the right side. The handset has been leaked in three colour variants like Black, Pink, and Purple.

Meanwhile, this is an interesting new development, previously leaked photos of Oppo R13 had also revealed that it would be arriving with iPhone X like the design. But since, Oppo is changing the name and the appearance of the new leak, speculations are rife that the handset could be Oppo R15.