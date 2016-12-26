Pay using Ola Money for fuel, LPG at BPCL
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:15
Bengaluru: Now you can easily pay fuel and LPG at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) retail outlets across the country using Ola Money.
Acceptance of Ola Money in a prominent public utility such as BPCL is another step by Ola towards supporting the government's vision of a cashless 'Digital India', Ola Money? Senior Vice President Pallav Singh said in a statement here.
With the increased recharge limit on wallets from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 until December 30, Ola Money is better positioned to facilitate convenient cashless transactions for citizens and merchants alike, the statement said.
With over 13,000 fuel stations and close to 4,500 LPG outlets,BPCL serves lakhs of people on a daily basis,it added.
With PTI Inputs
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:15
