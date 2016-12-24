Play games using 'Selfie Lens' on Snapchat
New York: Snapchat has introduced the latest feature using which you don't require to use fingertips to play a game anymore. You just need to scan your face in the new `Selfie Lens` and 'enter' into the screen to score some points.
According to a report in TechCrunch on Saturday, Snapchat is offering a new game called Santa`s Helper in which a user`s face is placed in the elf body and then by tilting the device back and forth, user can steer down a ski slope, collecting presents and avoiding hurdles.
The game is embedded in one of the first Lenses on Snapchat`s camera. Users can open the camera, hold their faces to scan and then choose the Santa`s Helper Lens to play the game.
With IANS inputs
