close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Play games using 'Selfie Lens' on Snapchat

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:14
Play games using &#039;Selfie Lens&#039; on Snapchat

New York: Snapchat has introduced the latest feature using which you don't require to use fingertips to play a game anymore. You just need to scan your face in the new `Selfie Lens` and 'enter' into the screen to score some points.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Saturday, Snapchat is offering a new game called Santa`s Helper in which a user`s face is placed in the elf body and then by tilting the device back and forth, user can steer down a ski slope, collecting presents and avoiding hurdles.

The game is embedded in one of the first Lenses on Snapchat`s camera. Users can open the camera, hold their faces to scan and then choose the Santa`s Helper Lens to play the game.

With IANS inputs

 

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:05

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.