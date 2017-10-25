RCOM to optimise 2G, 3G footprint by November 30

New Delhi: Reliance Communications on Wednesday said the company has taken 4G-focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business and it will be optimising its 2G, 3G footprint, related infrastructure and human resources, with effect from November 30, 2017.

"As already announced on 1 October 2017, RCOM has decided to adopt a 4G-focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business," a Reliance Communications spokesperson said.

"Accordingly, RCOM will be optimising its 2G and 3G footprint, and related infrastructure and human resources, with effect from November 30, 2017. The company`s 4G-led strategy will be executed, as at present, on the back of capital-light access to India`s most extensive 4G mobile network, through already operational spectrum-sharing and ICR arrangements with Reliance Jio," he added.