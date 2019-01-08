Realme Yo days sale: Check offer, discounts and more

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme recently announced Realme Yo! Days, starting with the open sale of Realme U1 Fiery Gold variant.

The device is available on both Realme.com and Amazon.in till January 9. The accessories by the “Proud to be Young” brand will also be available for sale including the Realme Buds Earphones and Realme Backpacks.

The first 500 Realme U1 orders will get free Realme Buds during the sale period. During the sale, 300 Realme Backpacks will be available in just Re 1 crazy deal. Other products include backpacks at Rs 2,399, Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro (all on open sale).



ON Realme.com, customers can avail following offer:

Buy Realme U1 and get free Realme Buds (First 500 Orders Everyday till January 9)

15% cashback up to 1,500 with Mobikwik during Yo! Days

Re 1 crazy deal on Realme Backpack till January 9

On Amazon.in, customers can get Extra Rs 1000 off on exchange for purchasing Realme U1. Flipkart is giving Rs 1000 off on all prepaid purchase of Realme 2 Pro.