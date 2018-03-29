हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 29, 2018, 10:19 AM IST
Redmi 5A sale on Flipkart, MI website on Thursday
Photo courtesy: Mi.com

New Delhi: Xiaomi will offer Redmi 5A on sale at noon on Thursday on e-commerce website Flipkart and on its own website Mi.com. Having reached its target of selling 5 million units of the phone, the company will now offer the phone minus the initial discount.

Previously available on sale at a starting price of Rs 4,999, the 2GB+16GB storage variant will now cost Rs 5,999. The 3GB+32GB storage variant will cost Rs 6,999. Customers can also get a cashback of Rs 2,200 in the form of vouchers while Jio is offering 4.5TB data. A 5 per cent discount is also available for customers using Axis Bank Buzz card. On Mi.com, a 3-month subscription of Hungama Music app is being offered as well as Rs 600 if the mode of payment is through Paytm. 

With a 5-inch HD screen and MIUI9 running on Android Nougat, the Redmi 5A has seen robust sales. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC processor and has a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front snapper. All of this is powered by a 3000mAh battery. The phone supports 4G Volte connectivity and has Infrared, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

