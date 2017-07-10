Reliance Jio database safe, hackers' website suspended

New Delhi: With Reliance Jio refuting reports of a breach into its database, the account of the website that claimed to have dumped the data on its platform has now been suspended.

The website titled magicapk.com claimed on Sunday it has hacked into Jio database and has made personal details of its users available on the website.

"We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

"We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement," the spokesperson added.

The account of the website now stands suspended.

The domain name is registered somewhere in India but there are no details on domain registration services who owns the website.

"We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken," the Jio statement said.