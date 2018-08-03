Reliance Jio GigaFiber monthly plans leaked; pre-bookings start on August 15

New Delhi: After shaking mobile telephony with free voice calls and dirt cheap data, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled an ultra high-speed fixed line fiber broadband for homes and enterprises across 1,100 cities on July 5 at the 41st annual general meeting of RIL.

Ambani said customers can start registering for the fixed line broadband from August 15 but did not give a launch date of the service.

The service will through one fiber provide high-speed internet, ultra high definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistance, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping as well as smart home solutions.

Jio GigaFiber will offer ultimate broadband experience to surf, stream, game, and work, because of its ultra-fast upload and download speeds and effective functioning in milliseconds.

However, some media reports have got their hands on the leaked monthly plans of the Reliance Jio GigaFiber.

Here is what we know so far about the leaked plans:

Rs 500 plan: 300GB of data for one month at download speed of 50Mbps.

Rs 750 plan: 450GB of data for one month at a download speed of 50Mbps.

Rs 999 plan: 600GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,299 plan: 750GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,500 plan: 900GB of data for one month at a download speed of 150Mbps.