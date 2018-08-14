Reliance Jio GigaFiber pre-bookings start on August 15: Data plans and everything you need to know

New Delhi: The pre-booking for Reliance Jio GigaFiber is all set to begin on August 15. The fixed line broadband service will through one fiber provide high-speed internet, ultra high definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistance, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping as well as smart home solutions.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had unveiled the ultra high-speed fixed line fiber broadband for homes and enterprises across 1,100 cities on July 5 at the 41st annual general meeting of RIL.

Ambani, however, did not give a launch date of the service.

Jio GigaFiber will offer ultimate broadband experience to surf, stream, game, and work, because of its ultra-fast upload and download speeds and effective functioning in milliseconds.

Meanwhile, some media reports have got their hands on the leaked monthly plans of the Reliance Jio GigaFiber. Here is what we know so far about the leaked plans:

Rs 500 plan: 300GB of data for one month at download speed of 50Mbps.

Rs 750 plan: 450GB of data for one month at a download speed of 50Mbps.

Rs 999 plan: 600GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,299 plan: 750GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,500 plan: 900GB of data for one month at a download speed of 150Mbps.