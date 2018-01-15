Reliance Jio to host the first Indian Digital Open summit

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is hosting the India Digital Open Summit 2018, an Open Source Networking (OSN) Day being organised in partnership with the Linux Foundation and supported by Cisco Systems.

The January 19 event marks the inaugural India Digital Open Summit, a meeting of the top technologists, academia, startups, and industry leaders focused on how open source networking systems and platforms would transform and foster innovation and leadership across the entire digital ecosystem.

The one-day event will be held at the Reliance Corporate Park campus in Navi Mumbai.

Open source is being embraced by leading organisations globally, not only due to its cost advantage, but to leverage the development advantages open source communities offer. By its very essence, open source fuels enterprising organizations, because unlike proprietary systems, it enables greater innovation and differentiation, helping companies customize and manage platforms with more flexibility with the ability to rapidly develop and bring new services to the market with scalability and security.

The summit will feature discussions on various elements of the Open Source framework for policy, technology and security that accelerate the expansion of the Digital India initiative across domains.

Over 400 attendees are expected at the India Digital Open Summit 2018. More than a dozen global Clevel Executives will discuss a range of topics, including application to blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-scale networking, open compute, AR/VR, real-time analytics and other topics on the open source-spurred digital transformation.

Reliance Jio has joined Linux Foundation’s Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) as a Platinum member. Jio’s Platinum membership in ONAP provides a platform for accelerating its efforts to further its work in open source to support The Linux Foundation.