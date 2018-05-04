Reliance Jio unveils AI-based video platform JioInteract

Mumbai: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has launched world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based brand engagement platform – JioInteract. The service uses artificial intelligence based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way.

JioInteract’s first service “Live Video Call” will allow all Jio and other smartphone subscribers to make a video call with their favourite superstar, Amitabh Bachchan anytime during the day, starting on 4th May 2018, Jio said in a statement.

Users can ask questions related to his upcoming comedy drama film, 102 Not Out and even book their movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow.

How to use JioInteract

1. Download MyJio app

2. Click on JioInteract icon inside the MyJio app

3. Start your video call and chat with Amitabh Bachchan

4. Additionally, subscribers can also share their video call experience with their family and friends using the “Share” option

The platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy. Leveraging the strength of Jio’s strong mobile video network and its 186Mn+ strong subscriber base along with new technologies like artificial intelligence & machine learning, JioInteract has created a compelling brand engagement solution for businesses.

“Positioned as VCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service), JioInteract with its full scale multimedia capabilities attempts to democratise Artificial Intelligence & Video Call technologies in a simplified way for effective brand engagement. This technology has wide scale applications across B2C space,” Jio said.

“With Jio’s base of over 186 million subscribers and another 150 million smartphone users, JioInteract is poised to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement. Over the next few weeks, Jio will introduce services such as video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience,” the company added.