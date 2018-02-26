Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launched at MWC 2018: All you need to know

Barcelona: Putting all speculations to rest, South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung officially unveiled its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona on Sunday.

The most anticipated models were released at Samsung's 'unpacked’ event in Barcelona.

Galaxy S9, the new smartphone from Samsung which succeeds Galaxy S8, comes with a refined design, under the hood upgrades, and some additional features.

For some, the Galaxy S9 might just be an incremental upgrade over the Galaxy S8, but the refinements surely make the new smartphone a valuable product.

The real highlights of the two newly introduced smartphones are the improvements in the camera department - a variable aperture sensor on the primary rear camera on both phones, and a dual rear camera setup on the bigger Galaxy S9+.

The S9 has a dual aperture which automatically switches between a f/2.4 and f/1.5 aperture depending on the light.

Also.there's a DRAM chip directly on the sensor, which offers four-time better data processing performance.

There's also a new slow motion mode. Thanks to the DRAM chip, the super slow motion can record video up to 960fps. This will stretch a 0.2-second video to 6 seconds.

The new S9 has an 'uninterrupted display' and its intelligence scan combines iris and face recognition.

The Galaxy S9+ will have a dual camera setup. A wide angle and telephoto lens at the back. It also has dual OIS.

The Galaxy S9 will continue to have a microSD card slot. Both phones are also dust and water resistant.

The speakers are tuned by AKG and also support Dolby Atmos. The S9 has a 5.8-inch screen while the S9+ has a 6.2-inch display.

The brightness has also been boosted. Both phones will have stereo speakers.

The two phones will come in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and Titanium Grey colours.

The two models will be made available from March 16 in select markets.

However, no information on the price of the two smartphone models has been provided.

Ahead of the launch of Samsung`s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, a full-length product promo video accidentally got published on YouTube, the media reported.

We have seen far more of the phone in an extensive set of leaks up to this point, and have a good idea of many of its specs, Android Central reported on Saturday.

The promo video was taken down promptly.

Earlier, XDA Developers, an online software development community, said a Reddit user decompiled "Unpacked 2018" app that Samsung has developed for the MCW 2018, and found images of the Galaxy S9 in the programme`s hidden AR feature.

Industry watchers estimate that the factory price of the 64-gigabyte version of Galaxy S9 smartphone could be 9,57,000 won (or $890).

Samsung had earlier hinted at a greatly improved camera on the new phone and challenged people to "imagine a camera that can see more than your eyes."