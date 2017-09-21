close
Samsung offers one-time screen replacement within 12 months of purchase

The offer is valid on purchases between September 21, 2017 and October 21, 2017.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 18:15
Bengaluru: Mobile phone major Samsung India on Thursday announced the 'Never Mind' offer for buyers of Samsung smart phones wherein consumers can avail one-time replacement of a broken screen within 12 months of purchase of their phone.

Under the 'Never Mind' offer, consumers can replace the broken screens by paying Rs 990 at the time of repair within 12 months of purchase of phone.

The offer is valid on purchases between September 21, 2017 and October 21, 2017.

"As part of the offer, we are giving our consumers the peace of mind of having screen replacement anytime during the period of 12 months from now of the purchase of their device," Samsung India Senior Vice President Asim Warsi told reporters.

"We came up with 'Never Mind' offer to acknowledge the? love and trust of consumers in Karnataka for their overwhelming response to Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max," Warsi said.

He added that Samsung Pay, is becoming quite popular with 1.5 million people using it.

The app is a disruptive payments platform allowing Samsung smart phone users to simply tap and pay with their phones without needing to carry the physical card.

It has also integrated mobile wallets like PayTM and MobiKwik along with the government's Unified Payments Interface in the Samsung Pay platform, he said.

Warsi said Samsung smartphone remains the leader in Indian market.

"We have registered a double-digit growth rate.. While the company recorded good growth in previous calendar year, this year it performed even better," said Warsi.

Samsung India, Samsung, Samsung Never Mind offer, Samsung smartphones

