Snapchat adds new lens filter to play games!

New Delhi: The image messaging and multimedia mobile application Snapchat not only made revolutionary changes in the way people communicate today but has now added yet another innovative feature to its never-ending list.

Snapchat now allows you to use lens filter-based games in its app. Confused? Well, playing games using your fingers is now passé as this amazing multimedia mobile application now lets you play with your face.

All you have to do is just scan your face in the new `Selfie Lens` and "enter" into the screen to score some points on Snapchat.

IANS quotes a report in TechCrunch as stating, Snapchat is offering a new game called Santa`s Helper in which a user`s face is placed in the elf body and then by tilting the device back and forth, user can steer down a ski slope, collecting presents and avoiding hurdles.

The game is embedded in one of the first Lenses on Snapchat`s camera. Users can open the camera, hold their faces to scan and then choose the Santa`s Helper Lens to play the game.

Users can also take a photo or video at any time during the game and share it with friends to challenge them.

(With IANS inputs)