Snapdeal secures online biz further through ISO certification
Mumbai: E-commerce major Snapdeal today announced that it has received the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification making it among the few ecommerce companies in the country to do so.
The ISO 27001 is the only auditable international standard which defines the requirements for an Information Security Management System to ensure that sufficient security controls are instituted within the certified organization, Snapdeal said in a statement here.
This implies that not only can users be assured of the confidentiality of their private data, but also of the authenticity and reliability of all sellers on the Snapdeal platform.
Snapdeal received the certification following an extensive external audit, conducted by the BSI group, it said.
"By benchmarking policies and procedures against this internationally recognized standard, Snapdeal reflects its deep commitment to maintaining industry best practices which enhance customer experience while transacting online," Rohit Bansal, Co-founder of Snapdeal said.
The certification preserves the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information that helps in implementing an information security management system to gain competitive advantage in the marketplace, meet supply-chain demands and prevent ongoing and evolving cyber threats.
This move is a direct response to the needs of the customers, Snapdeal said.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People wave BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message