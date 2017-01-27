Social support main motive for Facebook use, Twitter for knowledge

Washington: As per a study conducted which reviewed 10 years of research on social support via social networking sites, Facebook is used with the main motive of social support and Twitter is used to gain new knowledge.

Researchers at Michigan State University and San Diego State University in the US examined the role of social networks as avenues of social support and the dynamic relationship between the two.

They analysed the past 10 years of studies covering this topic with their findings serving as a starting point for identifying the frontiers of social support in social media research and potential directions for moving it forward in a meaningful and efficient way.

With PTI Inputs