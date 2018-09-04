हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Some Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram users face temporary outage

Facebook Inc on Monday said a technical problem prevented some users from accessing and posting on the social network as well as messaging app Whatsapp and Instagram, and it had mostly fixed the issue.

"Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services. We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We`re sorry for the inconvenience,” Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow said.

Most affected users experienced problems for less than 90 minutes and the problem was not specific to a particular region.

facebook outageFacebookWhatsappInstagram

