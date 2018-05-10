Soon, colour your black-and-white pictures on Google Photos

New Delhi: Google at the keynote at I/O –its annual developer conference –has said that the company is working on the ability for users to change black-and-white shots into color in just a tap.

The company has added AI capabilities in Photos. The feature, however, is still in development.

“People create and consume photos and videos in many different ways, and we think it should be easier to do more with the photos you've taken, across all the apps and devices you use. That's why we're introducing a new Google Photos partner program that gives you the tools and APIs to build photo and video experiences in your products that are smarter, faster and more helpful,” Jan-Felix Schmakeit, Google Photos Developer Lead posted in a blog.

In yet another blog, Nan Wang Software Engineer, Google Photos wrote, "You’ll start to see a range of suggested actions show up on your photos right as you’re viewing them, such as the option to brighten, share, rotate or archive a picture. These suggested actions are powered by machine learning, which means you only see them on relevant photos. You can easily tap the suggestions to complete the action.”

Google has been using AI to make it easier for specially-abled people to communicate through Morse code technology. Google AI can now write words depending on the Morse code input.

Google's implementation will replace the keyboard with two areas for short and long signals and users can use multiple word suggestions above the keyboard just like on the normal keyboard.

The company has also created a Morse poster so as to learn Morse code more easily. Google is adding morse code input to its mobile keyboard.

With IANS Inputs