iRobot

This iRobot Roomba can empty itself after cleaning your house

Roomba i7+ is priced at USD 949 including the Clean Base and it is up for pre-orders and will start shipping on September 12, 2018. 

This iRobot Roomba can empty itself after cleaning your house
Representational Image:Pixabay

Massachusetts: iRobot, known for its robotic vacuum cleaners, has finally launched a model which is capable of emptying itself after a heavy cleanup job.

Called the Roomba i7+, the vacuum cleaner is smarter than its predecessors. After cleaning up the room, the cleaner can unload up to 30 dirty bins on its own without any help, Engadget reported.

This is how it works; the Roomba i7+ basically comes with a Clean Base which works as a dirt bin and a charger. It simply sucks the dirt out of the robot and stores it. When it is full, it will alert you through the connected app to change it. This happens after a few months.

Roomba i7+ is priced at USD 949 including the Clean Base. It is up for pre-orders and will start shipping on September 12, 2018. 

