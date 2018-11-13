हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thuraya Telecommunications

Thuraya X5-Touch, world's 1st satellite smartphone to be commercially available within a month

The Thuraya X5-Touch runs on the Android Operating System and has a 5.2 inch full HD touchscreen.

Thuraya X5-Touch, world&#039;s 1st satellite smartphone to be commercially available within a month

New Delhi: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), on Tuesday announced that the Thuraya X5-Touch, touted to be world's first satellite smartphone, would be available for commercial distribution in less than a month.

The Thuraya X5-Touch runs on the Android Operating System and has a 5.2 inch full HD touchscreen. It targets users who frequently move in and out of terrestrial coverage across a range of market sectors including government missions, energy projects, enterprise communications, and NGO deployments. The phone offers fast and simple connectivity on the move, in remote areas normally beyond the reach of smartphones.

The Thuraya X5-Touch is equipped with full dual-mode and dual-SIM capabilities and with its dual-active mode; it has the ability to have both its satellite and GSM (2G, 3G, or 4G) modes 'always on' simultaneously.

The Thuraya X5-Touch comes with a Gorilla glass display. It has an IP67 standard for full dust and water protection. The phone comes with advanced navigation and tracking functions as well as a built-in SOS button. Other specifications encompass a high-capacity battery for extended talk and standby time, a front and rear camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Shawkat Ahmed, CCO at Thuraya said, "A pioneer of many firsts in the satellite industry, we are proud to finally announce the commercial availability of Thuraya's new X5-Touch android satellite phone." He added, " The X5-Touch reaffirms our commitment to offer our partners and end-users the best products available, and the best value no matter where they are."

