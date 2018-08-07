हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Consumers having Android phones can either download the TRAI apps individually from Google Playstore or can Access it directly from the Umang application.

TRAI integrates DND 2.0, MyCall mobile app with UMANG Platform

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has integrated its mobile apps –DND 2.0 and MyCall with UMANG Platform.

“With a view to increase reachability and facilitate citizens, NeGD and TRAI have integrated DND 2.0 and My Call App on UMANG Android platform (App). Consumers having Android phones can either download the TRAI apps individually from Google Playstore or can Access it directly from the Umang application,” an official release said.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is developed by National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services. It provides a unified approach where citizens can install one application to avail multiple government services.  

What is MyCall App

TRAI MyCall is an intuitive and user friendly application for Crowdsourced Voice Call Quality Monitoring. The Application helps Mobile phone users to rate their experience about voice call quality in real time and help TRAI gather consumer experience data along with Network data.

A pop up requests the user to rate the call after it ends. Callers simply select their rating in the form of stars and indicate if the calls were made in indoor, outdoor or while travelling. Caller scan also provide additional details such as noise or audio delay or mark a call-drop.

What is DND 2.0 App

DND (Do Not Disturb) Services App enables smart phone users to register their mobile number under DND and report spam messages or calls to avoid Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC)/Telemarketing Calls/SMS.

