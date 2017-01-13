close
TRAI permits special data vouchers with 365 days validity

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 17:48
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has permitted special data vouchers with longer validity of 365 days on Friday. The permission came with release of the Telecom Consumers Protection (Tenth Amendment) Regulations, 2016.

The present regulatory regime allows telecom service providers (TSP) to offer data services in the form of special tariff vouchers either exclusively or in combination with other tariff items with a maximum permitted validity of 90 days, an official statement here said.

With IANS Inputs

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 17:48

