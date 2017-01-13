TRAI permits special data vouchers with 365 days validity
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 17:48
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has permitted special data vouchers with longer validity of 365 days on Friday. The permission came with release of the Telecom Consumers Protection (Tenth Amendment) Regulations, 2016.
The present regulatory regime allows telecom service providers (TSP) to offer data services in the form of special tariff vouchers either exclusively or in combination with other tariff items with a maximum permitted validity of 90 days, an official statement here said.
With IANS Inputs
First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 17:48
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Has the govt fallen short of providing facilities to our paramilitary forces?
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- DNA: Norway becomes first country to switch off FM radio
- Sushma Swaraj warns Amazon over sale of Indian flag-themed doormats
- Rajasthan: IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies single-seater MiG-21
- India A vs England XI: 2nd Warm-up Game — As it happened...
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni buys four flats in Mumbai near homes of Bollywood celebrities
- WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
- Deepika Padukone shows how India welcomes its guests! 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel gets grand reception!
- After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education