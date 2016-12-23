Twitter admits technical error due to a product update to Android clients in video ad campaigns

New York: Microblogging site Twitter has admitted that a technical error was discovered that impacted some video ad campaigns from November 7 to December 12.

The error erupted due to a product update to Android clients.

"The issue has been fixed but we wanted to share more details on what the impact was to our advertising partners," a blog post from Twitter read.

The company said that once they discovered the issue, they resolved it and communicated the impact to affected partners.

"Given this was a technical error, not a policy or definition issue, we are confident it has been resolved," Twitter added.

According to a report in the Venture Beat on Wednesday, it was also said that those impacted would be refunded for the overbilling.

With IANS Inputs