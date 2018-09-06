हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter aims to become a healthy platform for public conversations

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter not only wants to make itself transparent but also be more proactive in removing toxic content from the platform altogether.

Twitter aims to become a healthy platform for public conversations
Representational Image:Pixabay

Washington: During a Congressional hearing titled "Twitter: Transparency and Accountability," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stressed that the company`s sole objective is to become a platform which is healthy for public conversations.

The microblogging platform has come under the scanner repeatedly for not doing enough in combating hate speech, misinformation, and user abuse.

Addressing the need for transparency and accountability, Dorsey said that Twitter not only wants to make itself transparent but also be more proactive in removing toxic content from the platform altogether, Engadget reported.

The idea is not to just identify and block such content but respond to such instances in a timely, more proactive manner.

Tags:
TwitterTwitters' platform

Must Watch

"A great day in the evolution of India's libertarian, humanitarian and dignitarian jurisprudence"

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close