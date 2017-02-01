close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

»
﻿

Twitter's harsher anti-troll tools coming within this week

Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 20:19
Twitter&#039;s harsher anti-troll tools coming within this week

New Delhi: Twitter will roll out a new set of tools that will flag down trollers on the micro-blogging site and will have to face enhanced 'mute' and 'block' features. Repeat offenders may even be banned from making a new account.

Changes were announced on the platform by Twitter's senior  executive Ed Ho, Vice-President of engineering.

Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever. We heard you, we didn’t move fast enough last year; now we’re thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months.

 

 

 

This week, we’ll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts.

 

 

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 20:19

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.