Twitter's harsher anti-troll tools coming within this week

New Delhi: Twitter will roll out a new set of tools that will flag down trollers on the micro-blogging site and will have to face enhanced 'mute' and 'block' features. Repeat offenders may even be banned from making a new account.

Changes were announced on the platform by Twitter's senior executive Ed Ho, Vice-President of engineering.

Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever. We heard you, we didn’t move fast enough last year; now we’re thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months.

We’ll be rolling out a number of product changes in the days ahead. Some changes will be visible and some will be less so. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

This week, we'll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

This week, we’ll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts.