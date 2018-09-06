हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uber

Uber introduces voice-based features, anonymised addresses, and more

In the instance of the app sensing a crash or unusual movement of the vehicle, it will ask you if you are OK or need 911 assistance.

Uber introduces voice-based features, anonymised addresses, and more
Representational Image:Pixabay

California: Uber has introduced a handful of new features to its app which will make the platform safer and easier for its drivers and passengers.

The company has added a new hands-free feature for drivers which allows them to use their voice to navigate through the app.  This is aimed at making driving less distracted, Mashable reported.

In addition to that, the drivers' side of the app also gets an emergency button and in-app safety toolkit similar to what is provided to the passengers.

More importantly, the company has changed the way location and passenger data is stored and logged on its platform.

Now the addresses are anonymized and the driver, as well as the passenger, can only see the general area of where a trip started or ended. A ride check feature is aimed at crash detection. 

In the instance of the app sensing a crash or unusual movement of the vehicle, it will ask you if you are OK or need 911 assistance.

Tags:
UberUber new featuresUber app new features

Must Watch

"A great day in the evolution of India's libertarian, humanitarian and dignitarian jurisprudence"

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close