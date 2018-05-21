Vodafone launches VoLTE services across Kolkata

Kolkata: Vodafone on Monday announced the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services across Kolkata.

“With this launch, Vodafone is enabling customers to make calls using VoLTE and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect. Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, thus experiencing the best from Vodafone’s Data Strong Network,” the company said in a statement.

Customers can access Vodafone VoLTE services on all VoLTE enabled devices. Customers will have to upgrade the mobile device’s OS to the latest version . They will also have to ensure the device has a Vodafone 4G SIM: Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Vodafone 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as “4G/3G/2G (Auto)”.

Announcing the launch of the Vodafone VoLTE service, Arvinder Singh Sachdev Business Head – Kolkata and ROB, Vodafone India said,, said, “ Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Kolkata to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices.”

Vodafone VoLTE service were recently launched in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Chennai, UP East, UP West, Karnataka, Punjab and will be extended across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.