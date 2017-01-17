Vodafone takes on Reliance Jio; offers 4GB of 4G data for the price of 1GB

New Delhi: It was destined to happen when Reliance Jio announced its Welcome Offer and extended it to Happy New Year Offer – it's raining 4G data offers.

Leading telecom service provider Vodafone on Tuesday announced that it was offering up to four more times data to 4G customers bying 1GB and 10GB packs.

Under the offer, customers buying a 1 GB and 10 GB 4G data packs can now enjoy 4GB and 22 GB data at the price of just Rs 250 and Rs 999 respectively.

These packs are available across all circles in which Vodafone offers 4G services, it added.

"Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favourite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner," Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said.

The higher quantum of data can be used by customers for videos and movie downloads on Vodafone Play, with 150-plus Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies, TV show titles and various genres of music. These 4X data packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points, it added.

Earlier this month, telecom operator Bharti Airtel upped the ante in the price war upgrading its existing unlimited calling schemes by adding 3 GB free 4G data, worth up to Rs 9,000, for non-users of its 4G services.

"Customers will get free 3 GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack or plan benefits," Bharti Airtel had said.

Under the scheme, Airtel had said it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G network.]

With PTI Inputs