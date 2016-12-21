Watch Video: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's AI assistance Jarvis controls his entire house

New Delhi: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is living the superhero's life of Iron Man, with his artificial intelligence assistance Jarvis (Iron Man again?) practically controlling everything in his house.

The virtual assistance, which he created this year after spending 100 hours on it, understands spoken commands as well as text messages.

Adjusting the home thermostat, turning on lights, operating the toaster, controlling appliances, playing music, recognizing faces and even entertaining his toddler are some of the skills that Jarvis has.

The founder and CEO of Facebook posted a video of how Jarvis controls his entire house and it's really cool.

Check out the video.