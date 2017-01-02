WhatsApp stops working in iOS 6, Android Android 2.1 or 2.2 handsets

New Delhi: WhatsApp users with older version of Android and iPhones are in for disappointment, as they have lost compatibility with WhatsApp.

Here is the list of operating systems (OS), WhatsApp will stop supporting at the end of 2016:

Android 2.1 and Android 2.2

Windows Phone 7

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

According to the report, any iPhone 4, 4S, or 5 that has not been updated to the newest version of the operating system -- iOS 10 -- would also not support WhatsApp.

Owners of BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40 and Nokia Symbian S60 may derive some comfort from the fact that WhatsApp will continue on these phones until June 30, 2017.

The changes are thought to be in large part to allow WhatsApp to more deeply integrate encryption and other privacy services. Such technology stops messages from being read, and has led to WhatsApp facing criticism from governments who believe that WhatsApp conversations should be made public, the report said.