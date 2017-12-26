Whatsapp to stop working on BlackBerry, Windows phones from December 31

New Delhi: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will withdraw support from certain platforms from December 31.

WhatsApp will stop working for people using BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and older.

WhatsApp has said that it will not work on `Nokia S40` after December 2018. Also, Android OS version 2.3.7 and older will also stop functioning after February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp wrote in a blog, "These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp."

"Once you have one of these devices, simply install WhatsApp and verify your phone number on the new device. Keep in mind that WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time," it added.

WhatsApp said that there is currently no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, it will provide the option to send your chat history attached to an email.

The following platforms are no longer supported: