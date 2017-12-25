Whatsapp to withdraw services from certain platforms on Dec 31

London: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will drop support from certain platforms on December 31st 2017, the company confirmed in a statement.

According to express.co.uk, the Facebook-owned mobile messaging app, will stop working for people using BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and older.

WhatsApp had originally told users that support for these mobile platforms would be dropped by the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, Android OS version 2.3.7 and older will also stop functioning after February 1st, 2020.

The tech giant had earlier ended support for Android versions older than 2.3.3, Windows Phone 7, iPhone 3GS or any iOS 6 device and Nokia Symbian S60.