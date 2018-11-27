हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp's Chief Business Officer Neeraj Arora quits

Arora has been with WhatsApp since 2011 -- well before the mobile messaging service's $19 billion acquisition by Facebook.

New Delhi: WhatsApp's Indian-origin Chief Business Officer Neeraj Arora has offered to quit from the company after seven years run.

Arora joined WhatsApp in 2011 and played a key role during its acquisition by Facebook in 2014.

“Time flies for sure but not memories. It is hard to believe that it has been seven years since Jan and Brian got me onboard at WhatsApp, and it has been one hell of a ride!,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I'm going to be taking some time off to recharge and spend time with family. I am deeply indebted to Jan and Brian, who entrusted me to be their business companion for so many years and I am thankful to each one of you who has supported me along the way and made this exciting journey possible,” he added.

Arora previously worked with Google before joining WhatsApp.

“I've been blessed to work with a small set of talented people and see how maniacal focus can create something magical which is loved by billions of people. It is time to move on, but I cannot be more proud of how WhatsApp continues to touch people in so many different ways every day. I am confident that WhatsApp will continue to be the simple, secure & trusted communication product for years to come,” he further wrote.

In May this year, WhatsApp co-founder and CEO Jan Koum announced his exit from the company. Post his exit, Arora was speculated to be the strong contender for taking over the role as new WhatsApp CEO.

