Apple WWDC 2018

WWDC 2018: Apple previews iOS 12, introduces macOS 'Mojave'

San Jose: Apple has announced iOS 12, the latest version of the most advanced mobile operating system, which will make daily tasks faster and more responsive.

iOS 12 will ensure better Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and new ways to communicate.

The operating system introduces "Siri Shortcuts", enabling Siri to work with any app, delivering a much faster way to get things done.

"We're very excited about the new communications features we're bringing to iPhone and iPad with Memoji, a more personal form of Animoji, fun camera effects and Group FaceTime," said Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering.

"We're using advanced algorithms to make AR even more engaging and on-device intelligence to deliver faster ways to get things done using Siri," he told the gathering at Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 here late Monday.

iOS 12 is designed to make everyday tasks on iPhone and iPad faster and more responsive.

"Camera launches up to 70 per cent faster, the keyboard appears up to 50 per cent faster and typing is more responsive. Even when there is a lot going on across the system, apps can launch up to twice as fast," Apple said in a statement.

Apple's "ARKit 2" enables developers to create innovative AR apps, with new tools to integrate shared experiences, persistent AR experiences tied to a specific location, object detection and image tracking.

"Create beautifully designed 'Memoji' right within Messages by choosing from a set of inclusive and diverse characteristics to form a unique personality," the company said.

"Siri Shortcuts" deliver a new, much faster way to get things done with the ability for any app to work with Siri.

Siri intelligence can suggest an action at just the right time -- whether it's to order a coffee in the morning or start an afternoon workout.

"In Safari browser, enhanced 'Intelligent Tracking Prevention' helps block social media 'Like' or 'Share' buttons and comment widgets from tracking users without permission," Apple said.

The developer preview of iOS 12 is available now and a public beta programme will be available to iOS users later this month.

Apple also previewed macOS "Mojave", the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system, with new features.

A new "Dark Mode" transforms the desktop with a dramatic new look that puts the focus on user content.

"macOS Mojave is a major update that introduces powerful new features for a wide range of Mac users, from consumers to pros," said Federighi.

"Dark Mode brings a dramatic new look to macOS that puts your content front and centre, familiar iOS apps come to the Mac for the first time and the redesigned Mac App Store makes finding new apps easier and more enjoyable than ever," he added.

Apple also previewed watchOS 5, a significant update to Apple Watch, with a host of new features including Activity Sharing competitions, auto-workout detection, advanced running features, Walkie-Talkie, Apple Podcasts and third-party apps on the Siri watch face.

