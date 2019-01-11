Xiaomi launches 2 smart TVs, Mi soundbar

Bengaluru: Chinese electronics company Xiaomi on Thursday launched two new smart TVs and entered the home audio category with an Mi soundbar.

The two TVs -- Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55-inch) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43-inch) -- will be available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively, starting January 15, the company said in a statement.

The Mi soundbar will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores for Rs 4,999, starting January 16.

"We launched Mi LED TVs last year. We hit many milestones, including becoming the number 1 smart TV brand in India by selling over a million units in 9 months," said Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TVs.

Mi LED TV 4X PRO comes with a large 55-inch 4K UHD display with the panel featuring 10-bit colour depth, and support for HDR10.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO's 43-inch display features a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The same 20W audio from Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) also features here, as does the Bluetooth remote.

Both the TVs are equipped with "Patchwall" OS by Xiaomi. PatchWall features content from 14 different partners with over 700,000 hours of content from Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Hooq, Epic ON and others.