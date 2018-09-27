हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2, refreshes Mi TV series in India

All the three TVs sport a new and refined version of "PatchWall" based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with built-in Chromecast.

Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2, refreshes Mi TV series in India

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched a new range of smart LED Tvs,  Mi Band 3 and Mi Air Purifier 2.

The smartphone maker has introduced Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55-inch) at Rs 49,999 , Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49-inch) at Rs 29,999 and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch) at Rs 14,999.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO and Mi LED TV 4C PRO will be available on Amazon.in and Mi.com starting on October 9 while the Mi LED TV 4 will be available starting October 10 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

All the three TVs sport a new and refined version of "PatchWall" based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with built-in Chromecast.

Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49-inch) come with HD Ready display, 20W DTS HD sound, 700,000+ hrs of content and Google Voice Search.

Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55-inch), claimed by the company to be the slimmest smart LED in the world, comes with 4.9mm ultra-thin 4K HDR frameless display.

All the thre  Mi TVs feature 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.  The TVs ship with the 7th generation flagship Amlogic 64 bit Quad core processor, coupled with ARM Mali 450 GPU.

The firm also introduced Mi Band 3 -- the successor to Mi Band 2 series. Mi Band 3 will be available in India starting September 28 for Rs 1,999 via Mi.com and Amazon.in.

The company also introduced "Mi Home Security Camera 360 degree 1080P" -- a home surveillance camera that offers protection with 360-degree coverage. It is equipped with night vision, motion detection and real-time two-way talk. The device will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in, starting on October 10 for Rs 2,699.

Additionally, Xiaomi has also launched Mi Air Purifier 2S with OLED Display and 360° 3-layer filtration. The device will go on sale on September 28 at Rs 8,999.

