Xiaomi Mi TV 4A up for grabs online today– All you want to know

New Delhi: The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series with 32-inch and 43-inch models will be up for sale on Flipkart on Tuesday.

The smart TV is usually made available online every Tuesday and Friday across Xiaomi`s online store Mi.com and Flipkart. The product will be up for sale at 12pm on the online platforms.

Mi LED TV 4A (43-inch variant) has been priced at Rs 22,999 while the 32-inch variant has been priced at Rs 13,999.

Mi TV 4A comes with a 64 bit quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. IT also features display panels that are optimised for Indian users.

The TV comes with a `PatchWall system` that promises users over 5,00,000 hours of content to watch from a library of video-on-demand providers with over 80 per centcontent being free.

Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch unit features 1920 x 1080p Full-HD panel and the former has been combined with powerful speakers that have been specially tuned for Indian users.

Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch variant comes with HD display and the same custom-tuned set of speakers.