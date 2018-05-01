हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A up for grabs online today– All you want to know

Mi LED TV 4A (43-inch variant) has been priced at Rs 22,999 while the 32-inch variant has been priced at Rs 13,999.

New Delhi: The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series with 32-inch and 43-inch models will be up for sale on Flipkart on Tuesday.

The smart TV is usually made available online every Tuesday and Friday across Xiaomi`s online store Mi.com and Flipkart. The product will be up for sale at 12pm on the online platforms.

Mi TV 4A comes with a 64 bit quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. IT also features display panels that are optimised for Indian users.

The TV comes with a `PatchWall system` that promises users over 5,00,000 hours of content to watch from a library of video-on-demand providers with over 80 per centcontent being free.

Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch unit features 1920 x 1080p Full-HD panel and the former has been combined with powerful speakers that have been specially tuned for Indian users.

Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch variant comes with HD display and the same custom-tuned set of speakers.

