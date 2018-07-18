हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yahoo Messenger stopped after 20 years of successful run

New Delhi: After 20 years of successful run, Yahoo has shut down Messenger services. Messenger services came to an end on July 17.

Currently there is no a replacement product available for Yahoo Messenger though the company had earlier said that it is constantly experimenting with new services and apps, one of which is an invite-only group messaging app called Squirrel

Squirrel, which is a group messaging app, is currently in beta form. Yahoo started testing the app in May.  

Yahoo says that for the next six months, users would be able download their chat history to their personal computer or device.

"As the communications landscape continues to change over, we`re focusing on building and introducing new, exciting communications tools that better fit consumer needs," Yahoo said, while avoiding to offer any specific reason behind its decision to shut down Messenger.

However, speculations are rife that competition with newer apps like Snapchat, WeChat, and Facebook`s WhatsApp and Messenger could be a major factor.

Yahoo Messenger first made its debut as "Yahoo Pager" way back in 1998 as an alternative to email and short message service (SMS) on basic mobile devices.

With Agency Inputs

