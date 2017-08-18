close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Zebronics launches wooden tower speakers

Zebronics on Friday launched wooden tower speakers `Full Moon` at a price of Rs 15,999.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 14:07

New Delhi: Consumer electronics company Zebronics on Friday launched wooden tower speakers `Full Moon` at a price of Rs 15,999.

The `Full Moon` features two 20.32cm sub-woofer drivers packed in slim wooden enclosure with round RGB lights system at the top.

The 200-watt, remote-controlled speaker comes with built-in digital power amplifier and equaliser which allows users to control volume, bass and treble.

"We are glad to bring in the newest `Full Moon` with some extraordinary thumping sound, that lets the festivities begin," said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India, in a statement.

The device comes bundled with dual microphone jacks, two wireless microphones and an SD-card slot supporting upto 32GB storage.

The speakers can be connected to mobile phones, PCs, TVs and other devices through a USB port and wirelessly via Bluetooth.

TAGS

ZebronicsZebronics speakersZebronics Full MoonZebronics Full Moon speakers

From Zee News

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook
Internet & Social Media

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh

Five suspended in UP for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver

Asia

Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakist...

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governments, says they are responsible for BRD hospital tragedy
India

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governme...

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxygen
India

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxyge...

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy of untrained doctors at BRD hospital, says Central team
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy o...

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine villages, militants suspected to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine v...

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video