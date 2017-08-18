Zebronics launches wooden tower speakers

New Delhi: Consumer electronics company Zebronics on Friday launched wooden tower speakers `Full Moon` at a price of Rs 15,999.

The `Full Moon` features two 20.32cm sub-woofer drivers packed in slim wooden enclosure with round RGB lights system at the top.

The 200-watt, remote-controlled speaker comes with built-in digital power amplifier and equaliser which allows users to control volume, bass and treble.

"We are glad to bring in the newest `Full Moon` with some extraordinary thumping sound, that lets the festivities begin," said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India, in a statement.

The device comes bundled with dual microphone jacks, two wireless microphones and an SD-card slot supporting upto 32GB storage.

The speakers can be connected to mobile phones, PCs, TVs and other devices through a USB port and wirelessly via Bluetooth.