ZTE completes world's first 5G call with prototype smartphone

Shenzhen: ZTE Corporation on Friday announced that along with Guangdong branch of China Unicom, it has made the world's first 5G call by using 5G prototype smartphone in Shenzhen 5G field trial.

“The test also completed the verification of diverse services, such as Wechat group voice call, online video and web browsing,” ZTE said.

Shenzhen is one of the first 5G pilot cities of China Unicom. Shenzhen is fully verifying the 5G network equipment's networking capabilities, special services, roaming and interconnection, and the inheritance of existing services in phases, thereby laying a solid foundation for the 5G whole network commercial construction.

“This achievement has made Shenzhen field of China Unicom become the world's first commercial test field to make the first call in the NSA mode and it is in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15,” ZTE said.

The test adopts ZTE's 5G end-to-end solution, including radio access network, core network, transport network and intelligent device, realizing the connection with ZTE's 5G prototype smartphone in the field environment.

Meanwhile, the test has verified several 5G key technologies such as Massive MIMO, 5G NR, NSA dual connectivity, FlexE transport technology and 5G Common Core.