13-year-old boy sodomised by four schoolmates for 2 months in Hyderabad; police register case

Hydearabad: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy in Hyderabad, was allegedly sodomised by his four schoolmates for two months.

The class VIII student has alleged that the four class IX students not only sexually assaulted him, but also video graphed the shameful act and blackmailed him.

The incident came to light after the alleged victim, told his parents about his ordeal few days back.

The boy has slipped into depression and is undergoing counselling sessions to get over the incident.

The police have registered a case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology Act against the four accused.

Meanwhile, adding to the woes of the 13-year-old, the school administration has suspended the boy for two months after learning about the incident.

The father of the alleged victim has told the police that the four accused, who stay in their neighbourhood, used to call his son number of times to their homes on the pretext of showing porn material, where they sexually abused him.

The four boys videographed the shameful act and started threatening his son to co-operate with them or else they would circulate the video on social media platforms.

The father also accused the school authorities of being unfair in suspending his son.