Telangana farmers

2 Telangana farmers take up Kiki challenge, leave internet in splits

Dancing next to a pair of bullocks in a field, Geela Anil Kumar (24) and Pilli Thirupathi (28) have gained much popularity after the clip was widely shared on Instagram.

2 Telangana farmers take up Kiki challenge, leave internet in splits

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kiki challenge which has off late become viral on social media, drove two Telangana farmers to take up the dance dare.

Ever since the Canadian rapper Drake's latest music track with catchline 'Kiki do you love me' has been gaining popularity, people all across the world have been taking up the challenge and posting their videos on social media.

Interestingly, the challenge is no longer limited to humans. Videos of animals including dogs and camels have also gone viral from another Telangana village.

In the latest instance, two farmers from Lambadipalli village did the challenge and this time two bullocks have replaced the car. Dancing next to a pair of bullocks in a field, Geela Anil Kumar (24) and Pilli Thirupathi (28) have gained much popularity after the clip was widely shared on Instagram.

 

A post shared by My Village Show (@myvillageshow) on

The video, shot on August 1, was uploaded by filmmaker Sriram Srikanth on his local YouTube channel 'My Village Show'.

The Kiki song has been prompting people to take up a perilous social media dance challenge which requires the performer to jump out of a moving car, make moves while the car is moving and then jump back into the car. 

The craze of the Kiki song reportedly started on June 30 after comedian Shiggy shared a video on Instagram, dancing on a busy road. Following this, many Bollywood celebrities too joined the squad and took up the challenge.

Needless to say, the act also called as '#InMyFeelings challenge' has led to several serious accidents.

