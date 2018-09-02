Amid talks of early polls in Telangana, TRS holds massive public meeting

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to hold a mega rally in Hyderabad on Sunday. The public meeting comes amid speculation about a possibility of early polls to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

While there is no official word on the elections, there are chances that KCR will call for early polls. All eyes are on the meeting on Sunday to see whether the TRS chief makes any announcement on the same.

Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, it is being speculated that the TRS government may opt for early polls on the presumption that there is a positive mood among people on the government.

TRS's 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting to report progress) is being held at the Kongara Kalan village in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of the city. During the meeting, the CM will address the people on the progress that the state has made in various sectors in the last four years.

State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao had on Friday said that there have been discussions in the party on the advancement of the assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken.

The speculation of KCR government calling for an early election has gained ground with transfers of officials, including IAS officers, during the last several days. Though he shied to admit on whether there are chances of an early election, Rao had recently said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule.

He also stated that various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win about 100 seats (out of 119) in the assembly polls.

Nearly 25 lakh people are expected to be a part of the public meeting.

Roads leading up to the venue have been decked up with TRS flags. Sound systems, floodlights and LED screens have also been arranged, along with 30 ambulances.

The massive arrangements for the meeting has received flak from opposition parties who have accused the TRS of wasting public money.

Congress hit out at the TRS government claiming that they are using public property for the meeting which is resulting is huge inconvenience to the people. "State corporation buses are being used to ferry party workers for the TRS public meeting leaving commuters with no option of travelling to their destinations. Abuse of official machinery by @trspartyonline for their personal use ," Congress tweeted with the hashtag #KCRFailedTelangana.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also claimed that the government has not fulfilled its promises but is now using public money for its campaign. "They haven't provided 1 lakh 25 thousand jobs to the people of Telangana as they promised during the election. They didn't give 2BHK houses to the underprivileged people of the state, or 3 acres land to the Dalits. They are instead using public money for their own party campaigns, I'm sure this is taking place with a purpose to take an opportunity to declare early elections in the state," BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao told news agency ANI.