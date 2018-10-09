BJP alone can ensure Telangana's development, senior party leader Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP alone can accelerate the pace of development in Telangana so that it catches up with the rest of the country, senior party leader P Muralidhar Rao said on Tuesday.

BJP Amit Shah would address a public meeting at Karimnagar and also speak to booth committee presidents and other party leaders Wednesday to boost the party's prospects in the December 7 Assembly polls in the state, Rao told reporters here.

"All have got opportunity in the history of Andhra and Telangana so far. If the pace of development is to be accelerated in Telangana, the way it is happening in the country, only Bharatiya Janata Party can do it," the BJP general secretary said.

BJP considers Telangana as an important region for the future from its strategy point of view, he added.

The ruling TRS in Telangana has failed to ensure development during the last four-and-half years and the main opposition Congress has also failed as it did elsewhere in the country, he claimed.

BJP has decided to go it alone in the Assembly polls in Telangana and Shah had kicked off the party's campaign by addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar last month.

Karimnagar, some 160 kms from here where Shah will address a rally Wednesday, is an important district in north Telangana "where BJP has always been seen as a strong force with significant following," Rao said.

Shah would speak on BJP's commitment to the development of Telangana, he said. Rs 2.52 lakh crore was given to the state on different subjects, he claimed.

"If there is delay in matters of development, it was because of the TRS government," he said.

Shah would speak to the party's booth committee president and other party functionaries Wednesday. He would also meet some religious gurus in Telangana on different issues, Rao said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP leader alleged the party is not interested in people's welfare but only in power. "Congress is a party now entangled with terrorists, entangled with separatists, aligned with communal forces and indulging in competitive appeasement. This is the sum and subtance of Congress," he said.

Alleging the TRS has failed to implement its promises, including providing large number of jobs, he said the BJP would bring out a "charge-sheet with full evidence" against the TRS government. He also claimed "Congress, MIM, TRS all three belong to one family".

Asked about BJP's ally Shiv Sena's comments that the former would be defeated if it failed to address the issue of Ram temple at Ayodhya before the Lok Sabha elections, Rao said people know the commitment of BJP on the issue and he would not like to comment as the matter is before the Supreme Court.

On Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's reported plans to go to Ayodhya, he said it is up to him on what he wants to do as he is the supreme leader of a party.