हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gau rakshaks

Telangana BJP MLA resigns over no party support for 'gau raksha'

BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh said he did not want to put the BJP in any trouble, so decided to resign from it.

Telangana BJP MLA resigns over no party support for &#039;gau raksha&#039;

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh said tonight that he has tendered his resignation to the party, alleging that it was not providing any support for 'gau raksha' (cow protection). 

Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the Assembly, said in a video message posted on a social networking site that he has forwarded his resignation letter to Telangana BJP president K Laxman.

"For me Hindu dharma and cow protection are priorities, and politics comes later. For 'gau raksha', I have resigned from the BJP. I brought up the issue in the Assembly many times, but the party did not provide any support," he said.

"...I and my team of 'gau rakshaks' will hit the streets and stop slaughter of cows in the state," he added. 

Singh, who has been booked several times by police for his controversial statements and speeches, said, "For cow protection...We will kill or we will die. Our aim is to see that cows are not slaughtered."

Singh said he did not want to put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any trouble, so decided to resign from it.

Tags:
Gau rakshaksTelanganaBJP MLAT Raja Singh LodhCow protection

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close