Constable

Cop babysits crying baby as mother writes exam; heartwarming photo goes viral

Image of a policeman cooing a little baby as the mother took exam inside the hall, has gone viral.

Image courtesy: @rama_rajeswari

HYDERABAD: Humanity is still alive. Hats of to the police officer: @mohiuddin3k

Man with a golden heart: @cherukote

These are just two tweets among thousands that emerged after an image of a cop cooing a crying baby went viral on the social media.

Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) was deployed on duty at the examination centre at Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, for conducting an exam.

Among several test takers, was a mother who reportedly brought along her little one and a young nanny. 

Handing over the baby to the caretaker, the mother went in to take the exam. 

Soon after, the baby started crying. This is when Rehman took over to console the little one.

“Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops #Empathy” tweeted IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari.

Soon, the image went viral, with many lauding the cop for presenting a human facet.

 

 

According to reports, Rehman has two children.

