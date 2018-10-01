Cop babysits crying baby as mother writes exam; heartwarming photo goes viral

HYDERABAD: Humanity is still alive. Hats of to the police officer: @mohiuddin3k

Man with a golden heart: @cherukote

These are just two tweets among thousands that emerged after an image of a cop cooing a crying baby went viral on the social media.

Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) was deployed on duty at the examination centre at Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, for conducting an exam.

Among several test takers, was a mother who reportedly brought along her little one and a young nanny.

Handing over the baby to the caretaker, the mother went in to take the exam.

Soon after, the baby started crying. This is when Rehman took over to console the little one.

“Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops #Empathy” tweeted IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari.

Soon, the image went viral, with many lauding the cop for presenting a human facet.

Rema how true!We have many human faces amongst we the police but just fail to appreciate them because it's become a given to see them providing succour when it's most needed..It's time we give them recognition!!proud of you to be recognising this as the leader!! — priyanka Kashyap (@niki_kashyap) October 1, 2018

He worked with pure humanitarian ground. Salute to your administration. Keep it up. — gnyaneshwarsallakond (@gnyaneshwar63) September 30, 2018

According to reports, Rehman has two children.