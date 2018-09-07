हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

EC team to visit Telangana on September 11 to check poll preparedness

The ECI team headed by Umesh Sinha, senior Deputy Election Commissioner, will be visiting Hyderabad on September 11.

New Delhi: A team of the Election Commission will be visiting Telangana on September 11 to assess poll preparedness in the southern state, a day after the Governor dissolved the Assembly on the recommendations of the K Chandrashekar Rao-led cabinet.

According to reports, the poll panel met on Friday and decided to send a team of officials to Hyderabad on September 11 for making an assessment of the poll preparedness of the machinery in the state where the ruling party has sought early elections by dissolving the assembly.

A decision to this effect was taken at a full meeting of the commission chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat. 

"In view of the dissolution of the state legislative assembly of Telangana, the Commission has decided to send a team of ECI officials to assess the situation in the state regarding poll preparedness,'' an official press note issued after the meeting said.

The ECI team will be headed by Umesh Sinha, senior Deputy Election Commissioner, who will be visiting Hyderabad on Tuesday, 11 September 2018 and will give the report to the election commission after the completion of the visit, it said.

Earlier in the day, CEC Rawat rejected the claims made by sources that Telangana Assembly Elections may not be held along with four other states. The CEC said that the poll panel will assess the possibility of holding the polls along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

“We’ll assess if Telangana elections can be held with other 4 states. Any astrological predictions (over dates) made by anyone is notwithstanding,” Rawat said while hitting out at the sources which claimed that Telangana Assembly Elections might not necessarily be held along with other four states.

The Election Commission met a day after the Telangana government headed by K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the assembly and the Governor acted on the cabinet decision to end the tenure of the assembly whose term was there till June next year.

